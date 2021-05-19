Thrive Token Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 43% against the dollar. One Thrive Token coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $161,590.14 and approximately $1,832.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00081203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00017685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.82 or 0.01271049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,133.76 or 0.10533303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00057275 BTC.

Thrive Token Coin Profile

Thrive Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

