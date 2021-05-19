Thomas A. Thomas Sells 53,750 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $997,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,210,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,583,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas A. Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00.

NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 718,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 17.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 57,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,260,000 after buying an additional 1,506,589 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist started coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

