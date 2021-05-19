THETA (THETA) Price Tops $7.16

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 27.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last week, THETA has traded down 31% against the dollar. One THETA coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.16 or 0.00017905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a market cap of $7.16 billion and $935.14 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00080597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.50 or 0.01296361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.56 or 0.10604800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00059022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00107036 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

