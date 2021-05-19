TheStreet Upgrades NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) to “B”

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEP. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $64.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,321,000 after buying an additional 166,407 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $133,780,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.