Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.5% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $454.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.16. The company has a market cap of $178.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.35 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

