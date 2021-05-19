The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Shares of YORW stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The York Water has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.14.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The York Water will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The York Water by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in The York Water by 5.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The York Water by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The York Water by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in The York Water by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

