The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.95.

TD stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.09.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

