The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,789,794 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,428,796 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,044,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 132,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 820,810 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $56,053,000 after acquiring an additional 648,071 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.10. 495,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average is $66.36.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

