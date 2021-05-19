The Southern’s (SO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

The Southern (NYSE:SO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE:SO opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $2,067,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

