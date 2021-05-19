The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Argus

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Argus from $68.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of SO stock opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The Southern by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after acquiring an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 88,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 8,860.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 599,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 592,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

