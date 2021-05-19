The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,123,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,353 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.42% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $829,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,241,000 after buying an additional 379,864 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,561,000 after buying an additional 132,316 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after buying an additional 128,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 897,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $659,549,000 after acquiring an additional 96,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $280.64. 18,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,553. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $293.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.06.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,941,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

