The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 648.13 ($8.47).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

SGE traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Friday, reaching GBX 656.40 ($8.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,647. The stock has a market cap of £7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 636.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 607.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 6.05 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

