The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The Sage Group stock opened at $38.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.94.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

