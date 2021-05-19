The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,175,501 shares of company stock valued at $292,796,316 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.43 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

