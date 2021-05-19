The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,832,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567,756 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $27,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPAC. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $10,350,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,579,000.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FPAC opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.