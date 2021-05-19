The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,520 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $17,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,498,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 520.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 24,348 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $122.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.01 and its 200-day moving average is $98.21.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

