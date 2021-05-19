The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $18.27 Million in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,873,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 503.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GB opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

