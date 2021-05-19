The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,064 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $19,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,480. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -473.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

