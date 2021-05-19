The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Gap Up to $15.09

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $15.98. The Lion Electric shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 17,725 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEV shares. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares set a $20.00 price target on shares of The Lion Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in The Lion Electric by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after buying an additional 2,013,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $6,840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $4,978,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000.

The Lion Electric Company Profile (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

