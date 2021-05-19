The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Now Covered by National Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. The Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

