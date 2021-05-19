The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Increased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

KR stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

