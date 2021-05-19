The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Holdings Raised by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Kroger by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,842,000 after buying an additional 2,253,301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,609,000 after buying an additional 1,082,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after buying an additional 1,056,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

