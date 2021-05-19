The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of -109.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.