The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $314.45. 5,238,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $338.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.15 and its 200-day moving average is $285.48. The Home Depot has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.52.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

