The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.
Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $314.45. 5,238,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $338.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.15 and its 200-day moving average is $285.48. The Home Depot has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.52.
About The Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.