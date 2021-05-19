The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.13. 369,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $337.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.48.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.