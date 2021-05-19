The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $317.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $295.00 to $317.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.08% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.52.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $316.75 on Wednesday. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.48.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.