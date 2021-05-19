The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $317.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $295.00 to $317.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.08% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.29 EPS.
HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.52.
HD opened at $316.75 on Wednesday. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.48.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
About The Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
