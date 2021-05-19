The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.

HD opened at $316.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

