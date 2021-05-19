The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by KDI Capital Partners LLC

KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 3.8% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $312.71 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.48.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.52.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

