The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCKT. Barrington Research raised their price objective on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.28 million, a P/E ratio of 86.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.