The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HAL. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

NYSE:HAL opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 638.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 224,864 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 194,430 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 359,927 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,760,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

