The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 88,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,387,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS opened at $364.56 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.68 and a twelve month high of $376.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.