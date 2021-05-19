The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €200.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €200.00 ($235.29) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €182.33 ($214.51).

RI stock opened at €176.35 ($207.47) on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €170.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €160.61.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

