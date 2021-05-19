The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

Shares of TCS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 4,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.49 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

