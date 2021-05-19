The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

NYSE:TCS traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. 9,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,091. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $602.84 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

