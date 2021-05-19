The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,377 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

