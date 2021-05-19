The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.40. The Cheesecake Factory reported earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 179.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,160 shares of company stock worth $6,168,149. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $1,464,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $4,232,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,474,000 after purchasing an additional 131,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $58.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

