The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Trading Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)’s stock price traded down 4.6% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $1,065.12 and last traded at $1,069.19. 1,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 116,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,121.03.

Specifically, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Insiders sold a total of 15,310 shares of company stock worth $16,988,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price target on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,238.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,201.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1,057.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

