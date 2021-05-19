The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James Sells 70,175 Shares

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $6,141,014.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,597,159.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.09. 3,025,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,132. The firm has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $91.41.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.99%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.