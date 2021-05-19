The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,054,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,076 shares during the period. The AES makes up about 7.0% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in The AES were worth $55,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in The AES by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of The AES by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The AES by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 241,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The AES by 1.1% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -47.87, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

