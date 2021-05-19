Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,726 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $5,079,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $2,779,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

