Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 542,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,640,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

TCBI opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

