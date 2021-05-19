Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.64 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.94 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 83.27, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.44.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,922,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Insiders have sold 31,797 shares of company stock worth $3,466,506 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

