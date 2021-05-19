Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,654 shares of company stock valued at $22,111,550. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IT. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $225.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 94.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.36 and a twelve month high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

