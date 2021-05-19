Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 8,062.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,757. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

