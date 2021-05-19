Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded by Truist Securities to “Buy”

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCBI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $68.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average of $66.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

