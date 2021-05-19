Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 380.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,961,000 after buying an additional 417,357 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,316,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,825,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,522,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,886,000 after buying an additional 156,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,165,000 after buying an additional 563,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,260,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

TCBI stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average of $66.09. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

