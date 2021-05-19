Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,937 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,360 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $196,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $533,786.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,692,726.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,903 shares of company stock worth $78,114,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $577.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $679.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $674.94. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $556.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,160.38, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.