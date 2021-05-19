Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives GBX 277.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 277.75 ($3.63).

Several analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, insider Steve Golsby bought 8,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £19,368 ($25,304.42). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £13,770 ($17,990.59). Insiders acquired 17,829 shares of company stock worth $4,390,187 in the last three months.

Shares of TSCO stock remained flat at $GBX 231.80 ($3.03) during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,250,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,167,705. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 227.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 230.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14. The firm has a market cap of £17.92 billion and a PE ratio of 2.88. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 5.95 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Tesco’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

