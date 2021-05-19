Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on June 22nd

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.206 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Shares of TCEHY stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.05. 1,869,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23. Tencent has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $99.40.

TCEHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tencent in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.87 price objective for the company. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

