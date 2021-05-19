Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $53.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $39.72 on Friday. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $340,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,067.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,085 shares of company stock worth $9,018,214 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in Tenable by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,100 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,214 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Tenable by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,419,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 840,197 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Tenable by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after buying an additional 761,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $36,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

